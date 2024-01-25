Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 210 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $245.46. 731,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,135. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $246.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

