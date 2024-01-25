Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $110.97. 1,645,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

