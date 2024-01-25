Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 291,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,182.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

