Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 89,267 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.64. 2,597,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,378. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

