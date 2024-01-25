Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,819 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.31. 1,296,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

