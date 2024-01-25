Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $266,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $678.71. 1,473,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

