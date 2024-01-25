Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $255,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,979. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

