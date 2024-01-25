ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.84 on Thursday, hitting $776.26. 1,539,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,191. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.44. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

