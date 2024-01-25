Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,678 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $521,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of META stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.84. 8,737,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 851,609 shares of company stock worth $291,298,032. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

