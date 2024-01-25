Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,238. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.63.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

