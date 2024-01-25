Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $332,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,835,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,840,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.