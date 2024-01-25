Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,409,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after acquiring an additional 225,384 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 217,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 34,956,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,558,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

