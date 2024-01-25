Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 463 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,243. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

