Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after buying an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.43. 333,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,325. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

