Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 234,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,854. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

