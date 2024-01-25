My Personal CFO LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.82. 174,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

