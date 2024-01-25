Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $35,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,979 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $705.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

