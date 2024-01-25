My Personal CFO LLC Invests $614,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 8,827 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.