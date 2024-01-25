Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 4,101,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,951. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

