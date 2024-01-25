Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $553.02. 2,238,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,094. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.