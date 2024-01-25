My Personal CFO LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.89. 345,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,947. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

