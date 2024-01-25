iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

