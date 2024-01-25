Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 283,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,765,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $252,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,650,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

