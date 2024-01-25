Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.27% of Alaska Air Group worth $295,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 2,508,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.