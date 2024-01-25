Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Sysco worth $320,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

SYY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.25. 955,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

