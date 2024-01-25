Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $328,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $161.83. 350,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,480. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

