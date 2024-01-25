Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $337.17 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Aptiv worth $337,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,916. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.