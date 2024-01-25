Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

