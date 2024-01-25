IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

Get IG Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IGG

IG Group Stock Performance

About IG Group

Shares of LON IGG traded down GBX 67.78 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 707.22 ($8.99). 4,458,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,862. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.40.

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.