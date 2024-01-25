Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Strix Group Price Performance

LON KETL traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.70 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,372. The company has a market capitalization of £154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.33 and a beta of 0.64. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33.

Get Strix Group alerts:

About Strix Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.