Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Strix Group Price Performance
LON KETL traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.70 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,372. The company has a market capitalization of £154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.33 and a beta of 0.64. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33.
About Strix Group
