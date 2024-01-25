Titon (LON:TON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON TON traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 82.95 ($1.05). 9,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021. The company has a market cap of £9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,659.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.95. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16).

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

