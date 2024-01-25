Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.46. 242,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

