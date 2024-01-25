Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $214.13

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $214.13, but opened at $208.20. Boeing shares last traded at $202.89, with a volume of 4,608,119 shares.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

