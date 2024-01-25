W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of W. R. Berkley worth $358,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,373,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,964. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

