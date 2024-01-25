Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $416,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.24. 445,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.