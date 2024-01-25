The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 3,625,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,378. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

