Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $241.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,121. The firm has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $242.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.