Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3,828.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,604 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

