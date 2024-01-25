NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $123.68 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. NYM has a market capitalization of $123.68 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,757,187 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 636,757,187.428822 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19285616 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,544,990.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

