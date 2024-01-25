Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $5.43 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $5.43 or 0.00013679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $152.49 million and $6.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.50197617 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $7,621,889.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.