DataHighway Price Reaches $0.0562 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $20,071.51 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05583954 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24,075.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

