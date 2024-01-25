Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

