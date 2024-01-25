HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HBT Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HBT Financial by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HBT Financial by 14,143.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HBT Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

