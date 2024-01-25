Head to Head Analysis: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million $3.13 14.85 American Electric Power $19.64 billion 2.08 $2.31 billion $4.36 17.78

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Electric Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EDP – Energias de Portugal. EDP – Energias de Portugal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 1 1 3.50 American Electric Power 0 6 7 0 2.54

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $89.46, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 11.72% 10.73% 2.76%

Summary

American Electric Power beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

