Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $19.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $626.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

