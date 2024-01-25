MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $616.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

