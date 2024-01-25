Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,073 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,380,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,592,000 after buying an additional 103,726 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Chevron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.