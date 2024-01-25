Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

