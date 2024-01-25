17,334 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.