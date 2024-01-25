Camden National Bank Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

